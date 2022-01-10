Thailand Test & Go remains suspended – Reopens 3 more Sandbox destinations

Thailand maintains a temporary suspension of the Thailand Pass system for new registrations under the Exemption from Quarantine (Test and go travel scheme) while the country reopens three more Sandbox destinations, TAT recently announced.

Sandbox entry program available at 4 destinations

According to this press release, Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has approved that international travelers from 11 January onwards will be able to travel to Thailand under the Sandbox program, and can choose to undergo their mandatory 7-day stay in either Krabi, Phang-Na, Phuket, or Surat Thani (only Koh Samui, Koh Pha-ngan, and Koh Tao).

TAT points out that all travelers must make sure that they arrange everything in order before applying for the Sandbox Thailand Pass. This can include but is not limited to, a vaccination certificate, a pre-arrival negative RT-PCR test result, prepaid 7-night’s accommodation in an approved hotel, prepaid RT-PCR tests for when in Thailand, and insurance policy with coverage no less than US$50,000.

Travelers must stay at least the first 7 nights within a Sandbox destination if planning to continue the journey to other destinations in Thailand. If staying less than 7 nights, the traveler must leave Thailand to another country immediately, TAT says.

New TEST & GO Thailand Pass applications remain suspended until further notice

The CCSA also approved the measure to maintain temporary suspension of the Thailand Pass system for new registrations under the Exemption from Quarantine (TEST & GO), TAT says.

Entry measures for travelers who have obtained their Thailand Pass QR code before 22 December 2021, with scheduled arrival dates in Thailand from 24 December 2021, onwards, are currently under review by the CCSA. The TAT Newsroom will be providing an update via www.tatnews.org as soon as the official information becomes available.

Alternatively, travelers who are currently planning to enter Thailand can apply for the Thailand Pass under either the Sandbox program or the Alternative Quarantine system.