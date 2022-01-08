Extra Show Sunday Evening 16.30 – Danish Gymnastics Team in Thailand

An extra show of the Danish Gymnastics World Team currently visiting Thailand has been arranged on Sunday 9 January at 16.30 at Asiatique The Riverfront in front of the tall ship Sirimahannop, which is a replica of the ship Thoon Kramom that HN Andersen, the founder of East Asiatic Company, in 1883 sailed to Europe to open the teak trade between Thailand and Denmark.

No need to reserve tickets for this show – but please show up and enjoy the spectacular Thai0Danish historical location and the impressive Danish gymnastics show .

The other shows, please register here:

https://scandasia.com/dgi