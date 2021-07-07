Nordic embassies update on COVID-19 situation in Indonesia

According to the Embassy of Finland and the Embassy of Denmark in Indonesia, the Indonesian authorities have from 6 July imposed additional restrictions on entry into Indonesia as well as domestic travel.

The restrictions are as follows:

From 6 July, the Indonesian authorities require that all entering Indonesia have to be fully vaccinated and in possession of a negative PCR test taken less than 72 hours prior to arrival.

In addition, the authorities have also set up the quarantine requirements to 8 days and visitors will have a PCR test taken on day 1 and day 7 during hotel quarantine.

The Embassies inform that there exists continued uncertainty associated with the precise implementation of PCR tests and vaccine requirements for domestic travel as well as vaccine requirements for travel out of Indonesia.

All Nordic residents in Indonesia are encouraged to keep up to date with the situation at their local Embassy and exercise caution, follow the local government guidelines, and limit the risk of infection when staying near other people.

The Embassies encourage Nordics in Indonesia to stay up to date on the situation and requirements through local media while in Indonesia.

The Nordic Embassies are following the situation closely and together with EU embassies and local authorities they are working on getting greater clarity on the situation and more information on how these requirements affect Nordic citizens wishing to return to the Nordic region during this time.