Thailand to lift the pretravel testing requirement for international arrivals from 1 April 2022

Thailand’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) approved on 18 March the lifting of the pretravel testing requirement for international arrivals beginning 1 April 2022, TAT said in this press release.

The lifting comes as the kingdom prepares a four-phase plan to downgrade the COVID-19 pandemic to an endemic disease.

Moreover, TAT stated that the organization will be providing updates in detail once the official directives have been announced in the Royal Thai Government Gazette but the relaxed rules from 1 April 2022 includes:

Eligible travelers

International arrivals under any of the current three entry schemes – TEST & GO, Sandbox, and Alternative Quarantine (AQ) – will be allowed to enter Thailand without the need to show proof of a negative RT-PCR test within 72 hours of travel.

Points of entry

Air, land, and water points of entry.

The number of approved airports increased from 7 to 8 and includes Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi, Phuket, Krabi, Samui, Chiang Mai, U-Tapao, and Hat Yai (new).

Land border checkpoints increased from 3 to 4 – Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Songkhla, and Satun (new)

Water points of entry increased from ports and piers in 2 to 3 provinces – Phuket, Chon Buri, and Surat Thani (new).

Types of vessels also increased from yachts to cover ships of Thai government agencies, while Thai crew members on cargo ships will also be allowed to enter Thailand.

Testing requirement

Two tests remain in place for the TEST & GO and Sandbox travelers: RT-PCR test upon arrival (Day 0) and an antigen self-test on Day 5.

Sandbox staying period

Reduced to 5 days from currently 7 days. After completing five days within the Sandbox destinations, travelers will be allowed to travel domestically within Thailand.

AQ requirement

Quarantine is reduced to 5 days and an RT-PCR test on Day 4-5.