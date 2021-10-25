Thailand opens for vaccinated Nordic travelers from November

From 1 November, vaccinated Nordic travelers will not need to undergo quarantine when traveling into Thailand.

The Thai Foreign Ministry wrote in a post on Facebook last week that Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Iceland are amongst the 46 countries that from 1 November will have the opportunity to travel into the country without having to undergo mandatory quarantine.

The requirements are that travelers are fully vaccinated against covid-19, can present a negative covid-19 test before departure, and are willing to take a new covid-19 test on arrival in Thailand. Travelers will also have to stay in a designated SHA+ Hotel on the first night in the country.

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha wrote on Facebook that it is important for Thailand to reopen. “If we wait until everything is completely ready, it will be too late. In addition, tourists may choose to travel elsewhere,” he stated.

The news is a relief in the Nordic Region and according to the Danish travel company TUI, it is really positive news. The company will send its first flight to Thailand on 28 November.

“Thailand is a popular destination for our customers and important for our business,” says Mikkel Hansen, Head of Communications at TUI, in a press release.

“Their destinations are important pieces in our winter program, and therefore we are happy that it will now be possible to send our guests there,” he says.

The first scheduled flight from TUI will arrive on the island of Phuket in the southern part of the country, which like Krabi and Khao Lak is among the Danes’ most popular destinations in Thailand.

Source: JydskeVestkysten