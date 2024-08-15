Thailand’s Prime Minister Dismissed Amid Political Turmoil

Thailand’s Constitutional Court has dismissed Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin 14 august 2024. They ruled that he violated ethical standards by appointing a minister with a criminal record. This decision deepens the political instability that has plagued Thailand for years.

Srettha, the fourth prime minister removed by the court in 16 years, must step down less than a year after taking office. Parliament is set to choose a new prime minister on Friday. This is raising the prospect of further uncertainty in a nation accustomed to political upheavals.

The court’s ruling, which follows its recent dissolution of the Move Forward Party, comes at a challenging time for Thailand’s economy. They are already struggling with weak exports, high household debt, and sluggish growth. Financial analysts warn that the political instability could hamper economic recovery and affect investor confidence.

As the Pheu Thai Party scrambles to maintain its coalition and select a new leader, the outcome of this political crisis remains uncertain, with potential implications for both domestic and international stakeholders.