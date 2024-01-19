Thailand and EFTA expect a free trade agreement by the end of 2024

Thailand and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) are set to conclude a free trade agreement by the end of this year. This has been confirmed in a meeting between Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and Switzerland’s President, Viola Amherd, at the World Economic Forum on Wednesday, January 17.

Both parties expressed commitment to finalizing the agreement within the specified timeframe. The EFTA, consisting of Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein and Switzerland, engaged in the seventh round of talks with Thai representatives back in November 2023.

The bilateral trade volume between Thailand and EFTA member nations surpassed $3.5 billion in 2022.

Initial negotiations between the EFTA and Thailand commenced in 2005 but were suspended a year later. The discussions were revived in 2022.

Source: nationthailand.com