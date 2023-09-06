Thailand’s PM and cabinet takes oath in front of the King

Thailand’s new government officially took office on Tuesday, September 5, after new Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin led the 34 members of his Cabinet to take their oaths of office in front of King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Srettha was named prime minister by Parliament on August 22, after weeks of delay due to disagreements over the formation of a coalition.

The 61-year-old Srettha, a real estate developer who officially entered politics last year, also holds the post as finance minister.

After the ceremony Srettha held a brief news conference. He stated that his government is determined to do its best to represent the Thai people. He then added, that they wish to solve the many pressing problems that the country is facing.

“It is time that we give this Cabinet a chance to start working on all issues,” Srettha said.

Source: thestar.com