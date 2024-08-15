Danish Embassy in Malaysia reopens today

Today 15 august 2024 the Danish Embassy in Malaysia reopens.

After more than three years, the Danish Embassy is returning to Kuala Lumpur, having been closed since June 2021 to finance a new Danish embassy in Iraq. The Embassy in Iraq was closed at the end of May this year.

During the past three years, Danish affairs in Malaysia have been managed by the Danish Embassy in Indonesia.

The reopening of the Embassy marks a renewed effort to promote and strengthen the bilateral relationship between Denmark and Malaysia, including trade and investment. There are currently around 100 Danish companies operating in Malaysia.

Kirstine Vangkilde Berner began her role as the Ambassador to Malaysia on August 1, 2024. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs hopes to appoint a Head of Trade by January 1, 2025.

For any inquiries, the Embassy can be contacted at:

Mail: [email protected]

Telephone: +6011 1569 7445

Consular hours: 09:00 -12:00 (Monday – Thursday) – by appointment.