The Danish Leckerbaer opens first Asia store in Singapore

Leckerbaer, the world class dessert brand from Copenhagen, has reach out to the eastern side of the world As of 23 July 2020, Leckerbaer has opened a flagship store in Singapore and ready to please their Asian fans.

Leckerbaer was founded in Copenhagen, Denmark by two pastry chefs, Gabi and Jakob Baer Mogensen, who have extensive experience in the Scandinavian Michelin-Star scene.

The pastry shop makes everything from scratch and strives for the highest quality and honesty in the baking process. In the show kitchen, you can see where everything is baked, whipped, filled and flavored on a daily basis.

Every day there are 8 småkager in the counter to choose from, each a composition in itself, with its own unique story, flavor and look. The cookie menu changes seasonally, and can be enjoyed as a sweet treat with your coffee or as petite fours after a dinner party.

Mogensen’s sweetness creations are available for individual picks or for events in Singapore. For full menu please read here

Advance booking for event is highly recommend for preparation and advice to get in touch with: support@leckerbaer.sg

Leckerbaer is located at Isetan Scotts, Orchard Road, and open everyday from 10am.-9pm.