Sweden expels Chinese journalist

The Swedish government has decided to expel a 57 year old Chinese journalist who currently lives in Sweden. According to her lawyer, the woman is facing expulsion due to her possibly posing a serious threat to national security.

The accused woman has been living in Sweden for close to 20 years and denies all allegations against her.

The lawyer representing the accused women is Lautrim Kadriu, and he states the following about the situation to the media Reuters:

“The security police have argued that it can be assumed that my client may pose a serious security threat. This assessment has been agreed by the Migration Agency, the Migration Court and the government,” the lawyer said.

The Migration Agency didn’t want to comment on the specific case, but the public broadcaster SVT said, without naming sources, that the woman allegedly published articles on her website and received payments linked to the reporting from the Chinese Embassy in Stockholm.

The woman is also known to have hosted Chinese authorities and business delegations on visits to Sweden. Seeking to arrange meetings with Swedish officials, according to SVT.

The woman was detained last October, and Sweden’s Migration Agency quickly decided to expel her. She did appeal, but the court upheld its decision last week.

The Security Services in Sweden declined commenting on the specific case, but however added the following:

“The Security Services’ mission to protect Sweden and democracy includes preventing people who are not Swedish citizens – and who are deemed to pose a threat to Sweden’s security – from residing or establishing themselves in Sweden”.

The Chinese Embassy briefly stated a comment on the trial:

“The Chinese Embassy encourage Sweden to ensure legitimate rights and interest in the fact that Chinese citizens in Sweden doesn’t get their rights violated”.

Also commenting on the media’s role in covering the case, they underlined that China is determined to keep a good relationship between the two countries. Focusing on communal growth.

