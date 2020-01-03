Danish embassy in Myanmar invites all for a quiz about Denmark

Embassy of Denmark in Myanmar announced a new year quiz for all to join, below are the questions. The top three winners who answer all the questions correctly will be invited to the Danish Embassy for lunch at the embassy’s canteen on 9th January 2020.

Question 1: Two of the following English expressions don’t exist in the Danish language. Please identify them below.

1. Please!

2. Cheers!

3. Thank you!

4. Good morning!

5. Bye!

Question 2: Denmark is made up of a number of islands. How many islands does Denmark consist of?

1. Over 100

2. Over 200

3. Over 300

4. Over 400

5. Over 500

Question 3: Denmark is one of the most bike-friendly countries in the world. People ride their bikes to work or school. Can you guess approximately how many bikes there are compared to cars in Denmark?

1. Half as many bikes as cars

2. As many bikes as cars

3. 50 percent more bikes than cars

4. Double as many bikes as cars

5. Three times as many bikes as cars

Question 4: Which of the following statement(s) is/are true?

1. Denmark has the longest uninterrupted monarchy in Europe.

2. Denmark is very mountainous.

3. A Dane invented lego.

4. Denmark has the oldest amusement park in the world.

5. Denmark is the top food exporter in the world.

Question 5: In Denmark, the social welfare system fully or partially covers which of the following?

1. Healthcare

2. Pension

3. Education

4. Private insurance

5. Childcare support

To answer all the quiz questions please click here. The embassy will announce the result on 7th January 2020 . Good luck!