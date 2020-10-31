The Danish Embassy Manila released the latest regulations on how to enter Denmark



The Royal Danish Embassy Manila released the latest list on how to enter Denmark on 30 October 2020, that said:

IMPORTANT INFORMATION WHEN ENTERING DENMARK

If you arrive from a country classified as a ‘banned country’, (like Philippines), you must present proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 72 hours before entry. If you fail to present such a test, you must expect to be refused entry as from Monday 26 October 2020.

you will find information about rules and required documents here.

Questions about the entry requirements should be directed to the Danish National Police.

Read more on the website of the Danish Authorities or contact the Danish Police Arrival Hotline at (+45) 70206044.