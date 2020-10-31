EuroCham Cambodia invites to ‘PowerPoint & Public Speaking Masterclass’ workshop

The European Chamber of Commerce in Cambodia invites to “PowerPoint & Public Speaking Masterclass” workshop three days in November.

On this unique and practical PowerPoint & Public Speaking Masterclass, developed specifically for the Cambodian market, you will learn how to master PowerPoint from our expert trainer who was granted the Microsoft MVP award putting him amongst the top 100 Excel & PowerPoint people in the world. You’ll have the opportunity to practice your PowerPoint design and public speaking while networking and interacting with like-minded individuals in a friendly learning environment.

Participants will also receive the PowerPoint recipe book with PowerPoint enhancement objects including 600+ recolourable icons, an amazing “type in slideshow mode text box” and assistant shapers for full screen images.

This Course has limited seating (12 spaces) and is based on a first-come-first-serve basis. Advance payment is recommended to book your spot.

Register now to master both your Powerpoint & Public speaking skills.

Day 1: 17 November 2020 (Tue)

Day 2: 18 November 2020 (Wed)

Day 3: 25 November 2020 (Wed)

Time: 8:00am – 5:00pm

Member price: $430

Non-member price: $490

Free Lunch & Coffee Breaks