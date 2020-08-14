Cambodia, Latest position, Sustainability, Sweden

Embassy of Sweden in Phnom Penh welcomes First Secretary

Mr. Magnus André, First Secretary / Environment and Climate Change at the Embassy of Sweden in Phnom Penh.

The Swedish embassy in Phnom Penh welcomes the First Secretary / Environment and Climate Change – Mr. Magnus André.

“I very much look forward to learning more about Cambodia’s culture and history,” says Mr. André.

“I have been in Phnom Penh for 2 weeks but not been able to see much due to the quarantine but I have already enjoyed the food and fruits. My work at the Embassy will be focused on development cooperation in the area of environment, climate change and gender, and I will take the opportunity of the holidays next week to explore the natural surroundings and the Mekong river,”

