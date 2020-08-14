Nordic Innovation House invites related companies to join Smart Cities Programme 2020 Webminar

The Nordic Innovation House Singapore (NIH-SG) invites Smart City related companies to join the next virtual event happening on 26 August 2020.

As part of the Smart Cities Virtual Market Entry Programme – Singapore 2020, Nordic Innovation House Singapore (NIH-SG) welcomes Nordic smart cities companies to an online introductory session with our programme partners – Asian Development Bank (ADB) Ventures and UNDP Global Centre for Technology, Innovation and Sustainable Development Singapore.

With this event, you will learn more about:

– NIH-SG Smart Cities Virtual Market Entry Programme in October 2020

– ADB Ventures and UNDP Smart Cities activities in Southeast Asia

– Smart Cities related network, challenges and opportunities in Singapore

This event is co-organised with NIH-SG core partners from Business Sweden, Innovation Norway, Embassy of Finland, and Promote Iceland.

To register to the webinar, please click here