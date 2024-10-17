EU plastic waste exports to Malaysia have surged, making the country the second-largest destination for EU waste, despite the Malaysian government’s promise to stop this influx. In 2023, Malaysia received 283,000 tonnes of plastic waste, a 35% increase from the previous year.

This increase goes against Environment Minister Nik Nazmi’s pledge to halt the flow of foreign waste, which has overwhelmed the country. Although the EU plans to ban plastic waste exports to non-OECD countries like Malaysia by mid-2026, the issue remains unresolved for now.