Finnish ‘Pemecah Es Snow’ children book series now available in Bahasa Indonesia



On 7 October 2020, the Embassy of Finland in Jakarta introduced Teemu Leppälä, a professional sea captain and icebreaker operator. After a tough night shift on an icebreaker in icy arctic waters he decided to convey his experiences into children’s books.



The first three adventures of “Pemecah Es Snow” are now available in Bahasa Indonesia. Mr. Leppälä has ambition to set his icebreaker fleet sailing into the world of 3D animation and gaming as well.



If you are interested to know more on how his book series reflect with Finnish early education, lifestyle and Indonesian imagination, please check the recorded book launch here