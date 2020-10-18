Singapore National Water Agency (PUB) launched Global Innovation Challenge



The Nordic Innovation House Singapore, on 7 October 2020 called out to all Innovators to join the PUB Global Innovation Challenge. COVID-19 has drastically affected how businesses operate and collaborate. However, innovation never stops. Singapore’s National Water Agency(PUB)is looking for technological solutions to Singapore’s water challenges. Your solutions could be one of them.

Funding & Benefits:

+Receive pilot funding of up to S$250K

+Be mentored by PUB experts

+Opportunity to access real-world testbeds

+Commercialise & scale your solution with PUB

Submission Deadline: 2 November 2020

For more information, please visit here