The Finnish Salli Saddle Chair won awards from Global Health & Pharma

The Finnish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong introduced on 22 September 2020 their corporate member Salli Saddle Chair, who was awarded both Best Ergonomic Work Chair Company 2020 and Sitting Health Specialists of the Year 2020 by Global Health & Pharma.Global Health & Pharma’s research and judging process is based on careful evaluation of skills and services on offer. Awardees must demonstrate expertise within their field, dedication to customer service and a commitment to promoting excellence.

