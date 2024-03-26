Talks of Foreign Trade between Finland and Thailand

Yesterday, 25 March 2024, Mr. Ville Tavio, Minister of Foreign Trade and Development of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland, along with Mr. Jyri Järviaho, Ambassador of Finland to Thailand, met with Mr. Chadchart Sittipunt, the governor of Bangkok, and Mr. Wirit Wisetsin, Secretary-General of the Committee on Sugar and Sugar Industry, to discuss possible new developments and options in furthering foreign trade.

Mr. Chadchart Sittipunt, the Governor of Bangkok, spent his time with the Finnish delegation discussing Bangkok’s development plans, community waste to refuse derived fuel (RDF) initiatives, and waste-to-energy projects. Furthermore he expressed interest in maybe observing the work in this field that private Finnish companies do in Thailand. Possibly through the representatives from the Finnish Chamber of Commerce.

Mr. Wirit Wisetsin, Secretary-General of the Committee on Sugar and Sugar Industry, primarily discussed promoting future industrial cooperation between the two countries.He had this discussion with the Finnish Ambassador, the Minister of Foreign Trade and development in the Foreign Ministry of Finland, and a delegation of Finnish business people in the circular and digital economy sectors.

Source: Office of the Cane and Sugar board and MGR Online