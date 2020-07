The Finnish Chamber of Commerce announced on 24 July 2020 a welcome note to their new member: Eliron

“Eliron provides a global, real-time tracking and monitoring solution for international trade and logistics. Eliron uses an AI based shipment monitoring,” the statement says.

“We are also proud to announce that Mr. Elias Heikari CEO of Eliron is a member of FinnCham’s Board of Directors. More information from Eliron – please see the official website here