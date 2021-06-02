The Finnish Chambers of Commerce in Asia invites you to its next virtual conference, titled ‘Circular Economy in Emerging Markets: Unlocking the Potential for Green Recovery in Developing Asia.’ The invitation reads:

On From linear to circular – what will it take?

ADBI in collaboration with the Finnish Innovation Fund Sitra and the Institute of Strategy and Policy on Natural Resources and Environment (Viet Nam), are hosting a virtual conference, which is a regional side event of the World Circular Economy Forum. Details are provided below:

• Title: Circular Economy in Emerging Markets: Unlocking the Potential for Green Recovery in Developing Asia

• Date: 2 June 2021 at 14:00 (Japan Time, GMT+9)

• Location: Online (Zoom Meeting)

• Expected Participants: Government officials from Asia (open registration for anyone interested) and global experts in the field

• Background: This virtual conference will feature a high-level panel discussion on the question, “From linear to circular – what will it take?” This will be followed by presentations of innovative research on critical aspects of circular economy: regulatory and legal frameworks, regional and country policies, opportunities for the private sector, and innovation in cities to promote circular economy approaches.

Apply here and find out more what is the next green possibilities.