The life-changing experience of online learning: pros and cons

Online education is distance learning via the Internet and computer. All world companies, educational institutions, and tutors choose the partial or complete implementation of e-learning. And it’s not just because of the need caused by the pandemic. The format of online classes is sometimes the best and, of course, a more economical option for training staff and students. Teachers master the creation of their courses, conduct webinars, share experiences, and earn good money.

So here are the pros and cons of virtual learning:

Positives of online learning:

You can choose the learning regime by yourself

A predictable and calm atmosphere often prevails at home. The student develops his rhythm and follows it without additional worries, whether he will have time for something or not. It is possible to feel how cool it is when you don’t need to form your day by the school bell and breaks between lessons, but by you. But this point can’t be told as pros of online school.

Teachers and parents can identify the child’s weaknesses during learning and work on them

Online learning shows in which topics the child knows ideal and where are gaps, which should be taken into account. Parents can control the educational process and notice how attentive the child is during learning. Or distracted and unable to concentrate for a long time, negatively affecting the result.

Reiteration is a basis of learning

When something is unclear, children at school are often embarrassed to ask the teacher to explain the material again. But online, you can listen to the lesson as many times as needed. And the student can repeat the material at any time to refresh the memory of specific dates, facts, rules.

Reduces mental and physical stress

Parents don’t need to persuade children to get out of bed early. The child gets the opportunity to wake up at eight and join the training cheerfully. And by saving time on the road to school children have free time for other activities.

Long-life learning

Learning to learn is a top skill not only for the future. The current generation of students has the opportunity to pump this skill, learning more on their own in an adequately organized “distance”. And distance learning allows students to deepen their knowledge in subjects that are most interesting to them.

Negatives of online learning:

Lack of socialization

In offline school life, children learn to work in teams, solve problems, and interact with each other. In terms of distance learning, they do not have many opportunities to acquire these skills, which are an essential part of teenagers’ life.

Too many gadgets

Online learning forces schoolchildren to sit in front of monitors for days, which harms eyesight. In addition, after online lessons, children continue to relax with gadgets. Therefore, the lifespan of devices is almost doubled.

Not enough practice

For the most part, there is no practice when studying online. Of course, the teacher tries to explain the topic. But there are many situations when children have dropped the paragraph, and they need to learn all the material by themselves. And sometimes children have problems with writing essays, and they can’t come to the teacher as in offline schools. But now there are many possibilities to get writing help, for example, a writing platform for college, which can help you a lot. This way, you can not be worried about your grades.

Lack of adult authority

To teach effectively, children need someone they trust and are not afraid to make mistakes in their presence. And when kids sit in Zoom with video turned off, it’s hard to create an atmosphere of trust.

We have not yet developed a single technology for the transition from offline to online

Most teachers are still confused when asked how to integrate themselves into the new learning process effectively. Many teachers found it difficult to even teach at ZOOM. Therefore, we can only wait until a single system with a detailed distance learning methodology is introduced at the state level.

So the transition to online education has lots of positive sides. But to make it comfortable for students, schools should teach teachers how to use technologies. This way, online learning will be better than offline and help students save time and have more time for hobbies.