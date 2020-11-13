Get to know more of Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) in the next webinar on 26 Nov



The Thai-Finnish Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) together with the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI), the Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EECO), and the Embassy of Finland in Bangkok, will be hosting a webinar on Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) on 26 November, starting at 3 PM (Thailand)/10 AM (Finland).

In the event, EEC’s and BOI’s specialists will share the latest on Thailand’s new and growing special economic zone and the incentives for foreign companies willing to invest in the country. We’ll also get an update on some ongoing Finnish business cases in the region.

