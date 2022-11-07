Danish and Swedish companies hosted event on sustainable finances in the APAC region

Copenhagen Fintech, a Copenhagen-based co-working space dedicated to Fintech entrepreneurs, co-hosted an event on how to unlock sustainable finance in the APAC region in collaboration with Singaporean financial services company Singlife with Aviva, and companies Matter and Doconomy. This was announced on Embassy of Denmark in Singapore’s Facebook page.

The Embassy said sustainable finance is a powerful enabler for the net zero transition and added that high-quality trusted ESG data is critical for green- and transition finance flows.

Matter is a Danish start-up, previously highlighted by Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), for its reporting solutions, help asset managers and banks with automatically generating customized and comprehensive impact reports for their customers. The Embassy of Denmark in Singapore said Danish start-up Matter is a company who brings the World one step closer to a green future.

Doconomy is a Stockholm-based start-up aiming at providing individuals and corporations with digital tools for reducing environmental impact.

Commercial Advisor, Laura Østergaard Sørensen, and two interns represented the Embassy of Denmark in Singapore.

The keynote speech, provided by Ravi Menon, is available online: https://www.mas.gov.sg/news/speeches/2022/two-problems-for-fintech-to-solve?fbclid=IwAR3YJSnrCMRUWvQAgQU_hzZ69f5Pg1bXlUiiJs-vAVP0cmc4vq4J-q7h4HI

Source: https://www.facebook.com/DKembassySG