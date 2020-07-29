Denmark to promote U Thant House as education centre in Yangon

The Danish Ambassador, H.E. John Nielsen met on 23 July 2020 with the U Thant House Chairman, U Thant Myint-U to discussed on promoting the venue as a learning centre.

U Thant House is Myanmar’s leading discussion centre and a museum dedicated to the life and work of the UN’s Third Secretary General.

Chairman U Thant Myunt-U said during the meeting:

“U Thant House is deeply grateful to the Government of Denmark for its generous contribution, made this month, which will help make possible all of our continuing work, including in the areas of education, research, dialogue, and public outreach, and on a range of issues from peace-building and climate change to global history and development.”

Later on the same day, the Embassy of Denmark has entered an agreement with U Thant House to promote the museum as a centre for learning and dialogue on the key challenges Myanmar is facing and to promote the respect for peace and tolerance among young people.