The Philippines bans import of poultry products from Denmark and Sweden

The Department of Agriculture (DA) in the Philippines have put a ban on poultry imports from countries including Denmark and Sweden as well as pork products from Malaysia due to reported cases of the avian virus and African swine fever (ASF), local media Phill Star reports.

In addition, the DA also issued a ban on the import of domestic and wild birds and their products including poultry meat, day-old chicks, eggs, and semen originating from Denmark, Sweden, and France.

Another moratorium was imposed on any application of these three countries as an accredited importer of such products.

The DA also ordered a stoppage and confiscation of all shipments of the above-stated commodities into the country by all DA Veterinary Quarantine officers or inspectors at all major ports and a moratorium on any application of Malaysia as an accredited importer of live swine, pork meat, and its by-products were also imposed.

The bans are temporary but it is unknown, when they will be lifted.