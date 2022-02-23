The Philippines recognizes Danish vaccine certificates

Philippines’ Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) has approved the proposal to recognize the covid-19 vaccine certificates of 15 more countries including Denmark, according to a government statement.

In a Palace briefing last week, Cabinet Secretary and acting presidential spokesman Karlo Nograles said the IATF’s approval was based on recommendations by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) recommendation.

In addition to Denmark, The Philippines will start recognizing Covid-19 vaccination certificates from the following countries – Argentina, Azerbaijan, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Chile, Ecuador, Indonesia, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Portugal, Spain, Syria, and the Chinese semi-autonomous region of Macau.

Karlo Nograles stated that the national Covid-19 vaccination certificates of these countries and territories were accepted “for purposes of arrival quarantine protocols, as well as for inter zonal/intrazonal movement.”

The IATF has directed the Bureau of Quarantine, the Department of Transportation – One-Stop-Shop, and the Bureau of Immigration to recognize proof of vaccination of nationals from the 15 countries, he said.