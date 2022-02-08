Updated guidelines for tourists arriving in the Philippines

As the Philippines gears up to its scheduled reopening to foreign tourists on February 10, 2022, Diethelm Travel has gathered the important updates you need to know before traveling.

Citing Diethelm Travel, here is what you need to know:

A. Foreign Nationals Entering the Philippines Visa-Free

1. Foreign nationals traveling to the Philippines for business and tourism purposes may enter the Philippines without visas, provided they:

a. Qualify as former Filipino citizens with Balikbayan privilege under Republic Act No. 9174, including their spouse and/or children who are not balikbayans in their own right and are traveling with them to the Philippines; provided they are not restricted nationals; OR

b. Are a citizen/national of the following countries entitled to a stay not exceeding thirty (30) days: click here to view the list.

c. Are fully vaccinated, as defined in Section A(2) below, except only for minor children below twelve (12) years of age traveling with their fully-vaccinated foreign parent/s;

d. Carry/possess an acceptable proof of vaccination, as set out in Section A(3) below;

e. Present a negative RT-PCR test taken within forty-eight (48) hours prior to the date and time of departure from the country of origin/first port of embarkation in a continuous travel to the Philippines, excluding lay-overs; provided, that, he/she has not left the airport premises or has not been admitted into another country during such lay-over;

f. Have valid tickets for their return journey to the port of origin or next port of destination not later than thirty (30) days from date of arrival in the Philippines;

g. Have passports valid for a period of at least six (6) months at the time of their arrival to the Philippines; AND

h. Obtain, prior to arrival, a travel insurance for COVID-19 treatment costs from reputed insurers, with a minimum coverage of USD 35,000.00 for the duration of their stay in the Philippines.

2. A foreign national shall be deemed fully vaccinated only if he/she is fully compliant with the following requisites:

i. Received the second (2nd) dose in a 2-dose series or a single dose vaccine more than fourteen (14) days prior to the date and time of departure from the country of origin/port of embarkation.

j. The vaccine is included in any of the following:

i. Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) List or Compassionate Special Permit (CSP) issued by the Philippine Food and Drug Administration; OR

ii. Emergency Use Listing of the World Health Organization. Click here for the list

3. The following shall be the only acceptable proofs of vaccination, which shall be presented prior to departing/boarding from the country of origin/port of embarkation and upon arrival in the country:

a. World Health Organization International Certificate of Vaccination and Prophylaxis; OR

b. VaxCertPH; OR

c. National or state digital certificate of the country/foreign government which has accepted VaxCertPH under a reciprocal arrangement; click here for list OR

d. Other proof of vaccination permitted by the IATF.

4. Visa-free foreign nationals who fail to fully comply with the conditions and requisites set forth in Section A(1) to (3) above shall be denied admission into the country and shall be subject to the appropriate exclusion proceedings.

5. Once admitted into the country, they are no longer required to observe facility-based quarantine but shall self-monitor for any sign or symptom for seven (7) days with the first day being the date of arrival. However, they are required to report to the local government unit (LGU) of their destination should they manifest any symptoms.

B. Foreign Children Traveling with Filipino Nationals

1. A foreign child or children below twelve (12) years of age who are not vaccinated for any reason whatsoever and traveling with their Filipino parent, shall follow the entry, testing, and quarantine protocols of their Filipino parent traveling with them. 2. A foreign child or children from ages twelve (12) to seventeen (17) years of age traveling with their Filipino parent, shall follow the protocol based on their vaccination status (i.e., vaccinated or unvaccinated). In case of such unvaccinated minor children, either foreign or Filipino parents should accompany such child or children during their facility-based quarantine.

C. Foreign Nationals Entering Through 9(a) Visa

1. Foreign nationals not covered or qualified under Section A(1)(a) or Section A(1)(b) above, or foreign nationals from visa-required countries or restricted foreign nationals, may enter the Philippines through an entry exemption document (EED) issued under existing IATF rules and regulations, provided:

a. They are fully vaccinated, as defined in Section A(2) above, except only for minor children below twelve (12) years of age traveling with their fully-vaccinated parent/s;

b. They carry/possess an acceptable proof of vaccination, as set out in Section A(3) above; AND

c. They present a negative RT-PCR test taken within forty-eight (48) hours prior to the date and time of departure from the country of origin/first port of embarkation in a continuous travel to the Philippines, excluding lay-overs; provided, that, he/she has not left the airport premises or has not been admitted into another country during such layover.

2. Once admitted into the country, they are no longer required to observe facility-based quarantine but shall self-monitor for any sign or symptom for seven (7) days with the first day being the date of arrival. However, they are required to report to the local government unit (LGU) of their destination should they manifest any symptoms.

3. Foreign nationals who are found not compliant with the condition set forth in Section A(3) above shall be required to undergo facility-based quarantine until the release of their negative RT-PCR test taken on the fifth (5th) day. After which, they shall be required to undergo home quarantine until their fourteenth (14th) day, with the date of arrival being their first day.

D. Foreign Nationals with Other Types of Visas

1. Foreign nationals with valid and existing visas other than 9(a) visas may be allowed entry into the Philippines provided they are fully vaccinated as defined in Section A(2) and are able to present proofs of vaccination as set out in Section A(3), and shall no longer required to observe facility-based quarantine but shall self-monitor for any sign or symptom for seven (7) days with the first day being the date of arrival. However, they are required to report to the local government unit (LGU) of their destination should they manifest any symptoms.

2. Foreign nationals covered by this Section D who shall not be fully vaccinated as defined in Section A(2) above shall be denied admission into the country and shall be subject to the appropriate exclusion proceedings.

3. Foreign nationals covered by this Section D who fail to fully comply with the conditions and requisites set forth in Section A(3) above shall be required to undergo facility-based quarantine until the release of their negative RT-PCR test taken on the fifth (5th) day. After which, they shall be required to undergo home quarantine until their fourteenth (14th) day, with the date of arrival being their first day.

For a list of reopened destinations and entry requirements click this link. We will continue to communicate with you any relevant updates on the Philippines reopening and travel news. You may also check the Philippines Official site of the Philippine Department of Tourism for travel updates here