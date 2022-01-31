The Philippines to officially reopen borders for tourism next month

The Philippines will officially reopen the country’s borders to fully vaccinated international tourists on 10 February, CNN travel informs.

In a statement on 27 January, Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat said that the government will remove quarantine requirements for returning Filipinos from February 1, and for foreign tourists from February 10, but they must be vaccinated and test negative for Covid-19.

The Philippines is an archipelago nation of more than 7,000 islands and borders have been closed for nearly two years. Berna Romulo-Puyat added that the new measures “will contribute significantly to job restoration, primarily in tourism-dependent communities, and in the reopening of businesses that have earlier shut down.”

The Philippines is popular for its white-sand beaches, hospitality, and gorgeous island destinations. It’s another Asian destination, besides Thailand, Indonesia, and Singapore, that’s gradually reopening for tourism.