The Norwegian Business Association Singapore gathered earlier this week the Norwegian Ambassador Anita Nergaard, NBAS-President Leonard Opitz Stornes, and director of Innovasjon Norge Pål Kastmann to record the latest episode of NBAS-talks.

And the message from all three guests was clear – There has never been a better time to look to South-East Asia for business opportunities!

For one, the degree of innovation has increased over the past year and there are a record-high number of newly established companies. There is also a need for the type of skills and technology Norwegian companies can offer in the region.

And last but not least, Singapore has managed to bounce back from the setbacks of the pandemic due to long-term strategic business planning and financial support packages.

The episode was also an annual reflection where the guests discussed the trends, challenges and and opportunities of our time.

NBAS thank Thome Group for sponsoring this episode of NBAS-talks, which will be released on 8 July so don’t forget to tune in and hear more about business opportunities in South-East Asia.