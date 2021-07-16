Listen to the podcase ‘NBAS Talks – Team Norway’s outlook for 2021’

The latest NBAS Talks – Team Norway’s outlook for 2021 podcast is out and features current trends, challenges, and opportunities with H.E. Ambassador Anita Nergaard, Innovation Norway Director Pål Kastmann, and NBAS President Leonard Opitz Stornes.

The key insights discussed include how the degree of innovation has increased over the past year and its resulting in a record-high number of newly established companies. The need for the type of skills and technology Norwegian companies can offer in the region are also discussed plus how Singapore has managed to bounce back from the setbacks of the pandemic due to long-term strategic business planning and financial support packages.

You can also hear why Team Norway leaders agree that this is the ideal time to look to South-East Asia for business.

Listen to NBAS Talks – Team Norway’s outlook for 2021 here