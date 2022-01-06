Three Scandinavian countries in Thai top ten of tourist nationalities

As Thailand’s Test & Go program remains suspended and thereby complicating the accessibility to the country, tourists are still rushing to get in before new restrictions are put into play, The Thaiger writes.

A new 2022-statistics show the nationality of these tourists who have entered the country between 1. January and 4. January. The statistic also shows how high the infection rate was among these travelers when they were tested in Thailand upon arrival.

In the top 10 of the most visiting countries are both Sweden, Denmark, and Finland. Surprisingly Sweden is number two on this list only surpassed by Russia. 1,633 tourists from Sweden have entered Thailand and of these visitors, 2.33% were found to be infected with Covid-19. Russia in the first place had 2,511 visitors.

Further down, in 9th place, is Denmark with 768 visitors. For Denmark however, there have been no cases of Covid-19 detected in that period. Just after Denmark on the list is Finland with 745 visitors. Like Denmark, no Covid-19 cases have been detected between the Finnish travelers.

COUNTRY NUMBER OF TRAVELLERS INFECTION RATE (when available) 1 Russia 2,511 2 Sweden 1,633 2.33% 3 Germany 1,581 2.85% 4 United Kingdom 1,435 5.92% 5 United States 1,434 5.30% 6 France 1,288 2.17% 7 Kazakhstan 1,268 8 Romania 789 9 Denmark 768 10 Finland 745

SOURCE: CCSA