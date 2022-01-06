Tickets available for TNCC’s flagship event “Seafood under the stars 2022” 

The Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce is hosting “Seafood under the stars 2022” in the garden of the Norwegian Ambassador’s residence in Bangkok on 27 January and tickets are now available.

“Seafood under the stars” is TNCC’s annual flagship event with more than 300 high-profile guests and important stakeholders of Norwegian companies in Thailand. Fresh Norwegian seafood and other seafood from around the world are flown in for the occasion and it is a perfect opportunity for the chamber members to invite their local customers, clients, and associates as well as their colleagues and friends for a grand networking dinner.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, registrations and payment in advance are required and walk-ins will not be accepted.

