Increasing employment rate for Thai immigrants in Denmark

The employment rate for immigrants from Thailand and other non-western origins lived in Denmark has been on a rise in recent years.

According to Danmarks Statistik, the non-western group’s employment rate increased from 52 percent in 2015 to 65.2 percent in 2021.

In Denmark, immigrants from Thailand (80.8 percent), India (75.0 percent) and China (72.7 percent) have the highest employment rates.

Plus, there is also a difference in employment frequency between male and female.

For example, Thai women had a 4.2 percentage point higher rate of employment than Thai men.

Even though the group still lags behind their western counterparts and ethnic Danes, the gap has been closing fast, reported The Copenhagen Post.

Source: