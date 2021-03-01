Total fertility rate drops in Singapore and Scandinavia

The year 2020 did not only see an economic decline, but it also saw the Total fertility rate (TFR) dropping in several countries including Singapore and Scandinavian countries, writes Borneo Bulletin.

According to Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Singapore’s TFR fell to a historic low of 1.1 last year. Indranee Rajah who oversees the National Population and Talent Division under the PMO was speaking in Parliament during the Committee of Supply debate and noted that Scandinavian countries known for achieving good fertility outcomes like Finland and Norway also experienced a drop in TFR in 2020.

Indranee Rajah said that the pandemic played a huge part in the drop as it caused some Singaporeans to postpone their marriage, resulting in about 10 percent fewer marriages last year than in 2019. Others have delayed their parenthood plans, she said and added, “raising fertility is an uphill task for advanced societies, but we must continue to support those who wish to marry and have children.”

Indranee Rajah is also Second Minister for Finance and National Development.