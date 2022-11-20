Two candidiates to declare winner of Malaysian general election

Despite the fact that the Malaysian general election has come to an end, there is yet no clear indication to who is going to lead the country through the forthcoming period.

Danish public media, DR, has reported that no parties or coalitions has so far collected the 112 out of 222 parliament seats necessary to secure a simple majority and form a government and must now enter into coalition talks.

Sunday morning, Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition secured 82 seats in the 222-member parliament while former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s Malay-based Perikatan Nasional (PN) trailed behind with 73 seats.

However, both has declared themselves winner of the election and said they attained the votes necessary to form a government.

The Malaysian political landscape has moved towards an increasingly fractured state in recent years with three different Prime Ministers in three years. PH’s win in 2018 triggered political fighting among ethnic Malay parties relating race and religion while an economic decline and the corona pandemic has had large, negative effects on society.

