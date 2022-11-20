Norwegian firm Skretting opens new fish feed plant in Vietnam

The Norwegian firm Skretting recently held the grand opening of the new fish feed plant in Long An province, Vietnam.

According to Bao Longan.vn News Agency, the new factory is considered by industry experts as one of the most modern and large-scale factories in Vietnam with a total investment of 24 million dollars.

Joining the event were nearly 600 guests, including Commercial Counselor Arne-Kjetil Lian from the Embassy of Norway in Vietnam.

“We are happy and proud of what Skretting has been doing in Vietnam. They are not only making a great contribution to the development of Vietnam’s sustainable aquaculture but also serve as strong evidence of the good cooperation between Norway and Vietnam in this area for the last 40 years. We wish Skretting Vietnam all the best,” said the Counselor.

Skretting is a company providing innovative and sustainable nutritional solutions for the aquaculture industry, with headquarters located in Stavanger, Norway.

