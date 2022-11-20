NordCham Indonesia to launch Nordic Sustainability Committee

The Embassy of Finland in Jakarta presents the NordCham Sustainability Committee Launch on 30 November 2022.

In line with the Nordic Countries’ pledge to make the Nordic region the most sustainable in the world, and to take on international leadership in the fight against climate change, NordCham Indonesia will launch NordCham Sustainability Committee.

The Committee launch will focus on supporting the Government of Indonesia reaching its SDG goals, sharing experiences on sustainable business operations in Indonesia and discussing updates on regulations related to CSR and Sustainable Development.

All interested Nordic companies are welcome as NordicCham membership is not required.

For further information and registration: https://nordchamindonesia.glueup.com/event/nordcham-sustainability-committee-launch-32611/