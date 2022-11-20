Denmark / Finland / General news / Indonesia / Norway / Sweden

NordCham Indonesia to launch Nordic Sustainability Committee

- by Jeannette Hinrup - Leave a Comment
Nordic companies are invited to the NordCham Sustainability Committee Launch. Image: NordCham

The Embassy of Finland in Jakarta presents the NordCham Sustainability Committee Launch on 30 November 2022.

In line with the Nordic Countries’ pledge to make the Nordic region the most sustainable in the world, and to take on international leadership in the fight against climate change, NordCham Indonesia will launch NordCham Sustainability Committee.

The Committee launch will focus on supporting the Government of Indonesia reaching its SDG goals, sharing experiences on sustainable business operations in Indonesia and discussing updates on regulations related to CSR and Sustainable Development.

All interested Nordic companies are welcome as NordicCham membership is not required.

For further information and registration: https://nordchamindonesia.glueup.com/event/nordcham-sustainability-committee-launch-32611/

Related posts:

Embassy of Finland in Jakarta gradually opening Nordic embassies update on COVID-19 situation in Indonesia Ambassador Jari Sinkari attended the launch of Nokia 5G Experience Centre in Surabaya Monthly Get-Together with NordCham Indonesia

About Jeannette Hinrup

Jeannette Sophie Hinrup is a Danish environmental geographer traveling South East Asia while writing for ScandAsia.

View all posts by Jeannette Hinrup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *