Norwegian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur and ISIS discussed Malaysian general election

The Norwegian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur has announced to have hosted a lunch at the Ambassador, Morten Paulsen’s residence.

The Institute of Strategic and International Studies Malaysia (ISIS) and members of the diplomatic community was additionally invited to the lunch.

The lunch was hosted with the intention of initiating a discussion on the results of the recent 2022 Malaysian general election and the current government’s priorities.

The Embassy said a special thanks to ISIS Malaysia for a productive and insightful discussion.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/NorwegianEmbassyKL/