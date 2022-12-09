Community news / Malaysia / Norway

Norwegian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur and ISIS discussed Malaysian general election

- by Jeannette Hinrup - Leave a Comment
The recent Malaysian general election was discussed at the Norwegian Ambassador’s residence. Photo: Norwegian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur

The Norwegian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur has announced to have hosted a lunch at the Ambassador, Morten Paulsen’s residence.

The Institute of Strategic and International Studies Malaysia (ISIS) and members of the diplomatic community was additionally invited to the lunch.

The lunch was hosted with the intention of initiating a discussion on the results of the recent 2022 Malaysian general election and the current government’s priorities.

The Embassy said a special thanks to ISIS Malaysia for a productive and insightful discussion.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/NorwegianEmbassyKL/ 

Related posts:

Norwegian Ambassador Morten Paulsen presented his credentials in Kuala Lumpur Norwegian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur hosted reception in connection with OTC Asia 2022 Two candidiates to declare winner of Malaysian general election Anwar new Malaysian Prime Minister; pro-shariha law party claimed most Parliament seats

About Jeannette Hinrup

Jeannette Sophie Hinrup is a Danish environmental geographer traveling South East Asia while writing for ScandAsia.

View all posts by Jeannette Hinrup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *