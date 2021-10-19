Euro-Center hiring Danish and Swedish speakers

Euro-Center in Bangkok is gearing up for the expected resumption of tourism this winter with hiring new Danish and Swedish speaking staff.

The advertisement on Jobsdb.com mentions that Thai language would be an additional advantage.

Euro-Center is the local assistance center for travel insurance policy holders insured with Europaeiske Rejseforsikring.

The job is to communicate over the phone and via e-mail with policy-holders and a worldwide

network of medical providers when the policy holders need local and intemational assistance with medical and other claims

Applicants need to be pro-active and good at working under pressure. They must be able to work in shifts including on week-ends and at night if needed.

Before submitting an application you are welcome to contact the Danish Peter Weber for an informal talk. Peter can be reached at +66 2 569 0096 or via email [email protected] and [email protected] center.com