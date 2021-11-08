Vestas creates business region for Greater Asia

Vestas, the Danish leading manufacturer of wind turbines will consolidate its two regions China (CHI) and the Asia Pacific (ASP) into one business region covering the Greater Asia region named Asia Pacific (APAC), the company announced last month.

In a statement, Vestas said that the company has taken strategic steps in the last year to strengthen its foundation as well as commercially and organisationally align the company to meet the demands of the future energy market.

The new united region APAC will be led by Purvin Patel, current President of Vestas ASP, and be effective per 1. January 2022, Vestas said.

Commenting on the matter, Henrik Andersen, Group President, and Chief Executive Officer said “The global energy market is changing fast, and key to this development is the fast-growing energy demand in Asia, the continuous maturation of wind energy’s supply chain, as well as offshore wind’s rapid expansion from Europe to the rest of the world. By creating one Vestas business region for Greater Asia, we strengthen our regional set up to serve customers building their portfolio within both onshore and offshore, cater for our substantial supply chain footprint in China and India, establish one united and stronger leadership team, and improve our foundation to build a strong and diverse talent pipeline.”

Purvin Patel, incoming President of Vestas APAC, added, ”Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Vestas in the Greater Asia region. We want to build one bigger and bolder Vestas APAC where we will be able to accelerate the expansion of sustainable energy solutions and services. On behalf of the management team, I look forward to welcoming the around 7,000 colleagues in the newly formed APAC region to embark on a journey that will undoubtedly transform countries in the region by putting the energy transition at the center of the future sustainable era.”

Vestas said that with the consolidation, the company aims to allocate resources most efficiently to execute across manufacturing, construction, and service without compromising on safety or quality.

“More specifically, this includes leveraging competencies across the Greater Asia region even better than today, especially at our technology and manufacturing hubs in Tianjin, China, and Chennai, India. China will thus continue to play a pivotal role in Vestas’ global setup, serving markets across Asia and the rest of the world. To reflect the complexity and importance of our footprint in China, Vestas will furthermore sustain a dedicated management team focusing on China. The current President of China, Thomas Keller, will become Chief Financial Officer of Vestas Latin America. The integration planning for the entire Region will commence today, while both regions will run independently to ensure business as usual until fully consolidated on 1 January 2022,” the statement said.