Embassy of China in Denmark condemn NATO Secretary’s speech on China

A spokesperson with the Embassy of China in Denmark has in a statement condemned NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg’s speech on China after he warned of challenges posed by China to security and democracy during his recent visit to Denmark, South China Morning Post reports.

The embassy spokesperson condemned Jens Stoltenberg’s speech on China for being imbued with Cold War mentality and ideological prejudice and said in the statement, “We urge the Secretary-General of the world’s largest military alliance to view China’s development in an objective and open manner and do more for global and regional security and stability.”

The statement from the Embassy of China in Denmark was released just hours after Jens Stoltenberg addressed Nordic Council representatives from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, the Faroe Islands, Greenland, and Aland. He called on members of Nato to show solidarity in the face of challenges from Russia, China, and terrorism. Jens Stoltenberg said that the rise of China is a challenge and he criticized it for issues including Taiwan, the South China Sea, and growing defense power while also accusing China of trying to dominate other countries in the speech.

According to the statement from the Embassy of China in Denmark, China’s development is peaceful. “The sole aim of China’s development of necessary military capability is to safeguard its legitimate security interests. China’s growth in strength increases the force for world peace. No country will be threatened by China’s national defense capability as long as it does not intend to threaten or undermine China’s sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity,” the Embassy responded.