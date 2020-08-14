Vestas signs 1GW orders from Vietnam and China

Vestas has secured more contracts with China and Vietnam on 11-12 August 2020. The Vietnam order means Vestas secured the 8th project for the country, while 2 other agreements with China will also be 20 years commitment but locations to remain secreted according to clients requests.

For Vietnam, the latest order for the project located in Hòa Bình, a district of Bạc Liêu Province where the turbines will be installed in shallow waters close to shore along the Mekong Delta region. The contract includes the supply and supervision of the installation of 13 V150-4.2 MW turbines with ten turbines delivered in 3.8 MW and three turbines delivered in 4.0 MW operating mode to optimise energy production for the site’s specific wind conditions.

The project also includes a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to maximise energy production for the project. With a yield-based availability guarantee, Vestas will provide the customer with long-term business case certainty. Together with this agreement, the customer has also extended the first phase’s service agreement by another 10 years to a 20-year AOM 5000 service agreement as a recognition of their trust in Vestas’ long-term service capabilities.

Clive Turton, President of Vestas Asia Pacific said “With over 1 GW of projects won in Vietnam, this is a clear testament of our customers’ confidence in Vestas’ ability to develop wind energy solutions for all types of wind projects in the country, I would like to thank Phuong Anh Group for awarding us with both phases of this project and we look forward to working closely with them to ensure a successful and timely project completion”.

Dao Hai Linh, Deputy General Director of Phuong Anh Group said:

“As a result of the successful co-operation for both phases of Hoa Binh 1 project and our trust in Vestas’ wind solutions, Phuong Anh Group will continue to work with Vestas to develop other upcoming wind projects in the near future,”

Turbine installation is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2021.

11 August 2020 – The first project in China is to supply of 42 V120-2.2 MW wind turbines delivers in 2.4 MW Power Optimosed Mode. as well as a 20-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement.

With this project, Vestas has reached an order intake in China in 2020 of more than 1 GW.

Deliveries and commissioning planned are expect to begin in the 4th quarter of 2020.

Another contract with China is 150MW Order, including the supply of 53 V120-2.2 MW in 2.4 MW Power Optimised Mode and seven V155-3.3 MW turbines as well as a 5-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement.

Deliveries and commissioning planned are expect to begin in the third quarter of 2020.