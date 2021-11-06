Swedish and Norwegian diplomats take on the 4th China International Import Expo

The Fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE) will be held in Shanghai between 5 to 10 November and in a recent interview with Global Times, Consul General of Sweden in Shanghai Marie-Claire Swärd Capra and Consul General of Norway in Shanghai Lise Nordgaard share their engagement and expectations for this year’s CIIE.

According to Marie-Claire Swärd Capra, CIIE is a huge conference and very important for Swedish companies with great market potential for Swedish companies in China. Due to the pandemic, no Swedish delegation will come in from overseas but around 20 Swedish companies in China will be participating.

On the Norwegian side, Lise Nordgaard says that 80 percent of Norwegian companies are returning to the CIIE this year which shows the strong interest in the conference and Norwegian companies’ belief in the huge growth potential of the Chinese market. Norwegian companies will showcase high-quality Norwegian food and healthcare products, such as dietary supplements.

Marie-Claire Swärd Capra says that the Sweden-China trade is very balanced and a lot of incoming Chinese foreign direct investment into Sweden is seen while there are also ongoing Swedish investments into China. So the Swedish delegation sees great potential and is also pleased with the focus on sustainability at this year’s CIIE. “One Swedish company is participating actively in preparing this together with the CIIE bureau. This is of course very important for Sweden, for our companies,” she says.

Lise Nordgaard also expects the 4th CIIE to be a great event. “I look forward to attending the opening and visiting the expo. I specifically look forward to visiting the Norwegian companies and seeing their stands and products,” she says.