Vietnam gives thousands of face masks to Sweden

The Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, To Anh Dung, presented on 17 April 2020 a token to symbolize the 100.000 antibacterial face masks Vietnam is giving Sweden for free to support the Scandinavian country in the fight on COVID-19. The Ambassador of Sweden in Vietnam Ann Mawe accepted the token on behalf of Sweden.

The Deputy Minister emphasized international cooperation and unity as essential to protecting people’s health, according to the Vietnamese daily Vietnam Express International.

The Swedish Ambassador in Vietnam thanked the Vietnamese government and the citizens of Vietnam for their help, citing the face masks ‘a valuable gift that represents the friendly and supportive relationship between the Asian and Scandinavian country’.

Vietnam has also sent medical equipment to Cambodia, China, Indonesia and Laos.

Source: Vietnam Express International