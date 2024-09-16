Vietnamese FPT opens new office in Sweden

Vietnamese tech giant FPT has opened its first office in Stockholm, Sweden, marking a major step into the Nordic market. Located in Lindholmen Science Park, Gothenburg, the office aims to address Sweden’s growing demand for digital services and IT expertise. This prime location places FPT near industry leaders such as Volvo Group, Ericsson, and SAAB, enhancing its involvement in automotive, energy, and manufacturing sectors.

The office launch coincided with the Vietnam-Sweden Business Forum on September 9, celebrating 55 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The forum, hosted by the Embassy of Vietnam in Sweden and FPT, focused on boosting cooperation in digital transformation and green technology. Notable attendees included Tran Van Tuan, Vietnam’s Ambassador to Sweden, and Mdm. Camilla Mellander, director-general for Trade Policy at the Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs.

FPT’s founder and chairman, Dr. Truong Gia Binh, emphasized the new office’s role in strengthening the Vietnam-Sweden partnership and advancing tech collaborations. He noted that the office would connect Nordic businesses with Vietnam’s innovative technologies and talent pool.

Since entering Europe in 2008, FPT has expanded to nine countries and serves over 150 businesses. The company plans to grow its global workforce to 1,000 by 2027, reflecting its dedication to expanding its European presence.

