Swedish Embassy in Phnom Penh closes

- by Miriam Soukaina Nenni - Leave a Comment
The Swedish Embassy in Bangkok will continue to represent Sweden in Cambodia.

The Embassy of Sweden Section Office in Phnom Penh will be formally closed and cease operations on September 30 2024, the Embassy writes on their Facebook page.

This is a part of the decision by the Swedish government to phase out bilateral development cooperation to Cambodia.

The Swedish Embassy in Bangkok will however continue to represent Sweden in Cambodia. The Consulate of Sweden in Phnom Penh will also remain open and continue to offer basic consular services for Swedish citizens in Cambodia.
On their Facebook page, the Embassy also writes that they will close their Facebook page as well.
The Embassy thanks everyone for support and interaction throughout the years.

