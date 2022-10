Vietnam has sent eleven Vietnamese workers to participate in the “WorldSkills Competition 2022 Special Edition,” which is to be held from 30 September 2022 to 28 November 2022.

The competition will be held in Finland, Germany, France, Austria, the Republic of Korea, and Japan

This is the eight time Vietnam has participated in the competition.

Source: https://en.vietnamplus.vn/vietnam-sends-11-workers-to-worldskills-competition-2022/239605.vnp